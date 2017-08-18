August 18, 2017 — Mediaplanet today announces the launch of this summer’s edition of “Vision & Hearing,” advocating for active, healthy lifestyles and highlighting the importance of proactive eye and ear health care. The campaign focuses on resources available for individuals with hearing impairments and shares the latest innovations in hearing aid technology.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hearing loss is the third most commonly reported health issue in the United States. In this issue, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association highlights the unfortunate realities of undiagnosed and untreated hearing loss, including increased social isolation, depression and difficulties at work, but lays out an easy-to-follow action plan for proactive hearing health.

Together, Beltone and Mediaplanet also share the inspiring stories of three everyday heroes — a respiratory therapist, a firefighter and a police officer — who rely on their smart hearing aids to help them save lives. “These are not your grandfather’s hearing aids,” says police officer Dan Carione. “They are power tools designed to reconnect you with what’s been lost.”

The print component of “Vision & Hearing” is distributed within today’s edition of USA Today in Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York and Atlanta markets, with a circulation of approximately 250,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.

This campaign was made possible with the support of Beltone, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, Canine Companions for Independence, the European Union of Hearing Acousticians, the National Association of Specialty Health Organizations.

About Beltone

Founded in 1940 and now a part of the of GN ReSound Group, Chicago-based Beltone uses advanced technology to produce hearing aid instruments sold in the United States, Canada and more than 50 countries worldwide. In addition to providing outstanding service and support for its U.S. hearing care network, which operates in more than 1,500 offices in North America, Beltone remains the most trusted brand for quality products and care among its patients and adults aged 50 and older. For more information, visit http://www.beltone.com.

About Mediaplanet

Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.

