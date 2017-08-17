ClickDimensions Named to the Inc. 5000 for Third Year Straight

Inc. magazine has unveiled its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, with ClickDimensions named to the prestigious list for the third year in a row. The marketing automation and email marketing solutions provider is listed at no. 1406 with a three-year growth of 290 percent. ClickDimensions also ranked 103 of 428 software companies nationwide, and is the fifth highest ranked software company in the state of Georgia. Only one in five companies recognized by the Inc. 5000 have made the list three times.

ClickDimensions is the only marketing automation platform that is exclusively created for and natively built in Microsoft Dynamics 365, enabling Dynamics users to attract more leads, close more sales and more effectively engage customers. Since its founding in 2010, the company has grown to serve more than 3,400 customers worldwide.

“We are incredibly proud to be a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree,” said Mike Dickerson, ClickDimensions’ CEO. “Our continued growth and subsequent accolades like the Inc. 5000 are exciting and inspiring for the entire ClickDimensions team because it demonstrates that we continue to be the marketing automation solution of choice for Dynamics 365 marketers around the globe.”

The 2017 Inc. 5000, which can be viewed online at Inc.com, is the most competitive crop in the list's history. Companies that made the list, on average, have grown six-fold since 2013. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation’s most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000, visit http://www.inc.com.

About ClickDimensions

The ClickDimensions marketing automation solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 embeds email marketing, web intelligence, nurture campaign automation, lead scoring, campaign tracking, web forms/surveys, social and event management tools into Dynamics 365. ClickDimensions enables organizations to discover who is interested in their products, quantify their level of interest and take the appropriate actions. For more information, visit http://www.clickdimensions.com, follow @ClickDimensions on Twitter or email press(at)clickdimensions.com.

# # #