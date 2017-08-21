Specialty Technical Consultants

Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the availability of the newly updated International Audit Protocol Consortium (IAPC) EHS audit protocol for Ontario, Canada. Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are now prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has indepth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.

STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 30 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.

Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly updated protocol include:



Canada’s new “Notice Requiring the Preparation and Implementation of Pollution Prevention Plans in Respect of Halocarbons Used as a Refrigerant” requires the preparation and implementation of pollution prevention plans for halocarbons used as a refrigerant. The notice applies to persons who import 100 kg or more annually or manufacture or reclaim halocarbons that are to be used as a refrigerant in refrigeration systems or stationary air conditioning systems, other than domestic appliances. The Notice also includes schedules to be completed and submitted to the Minister within the required timelines by persons subject to the Notice.

The new “Ontario Regulation 20/17: Reporting of Energy Consumption and Water Use” was added to the Protocol. The Regulation establishes reporting requirements for privately owned buildings that are 50,000 ft2 and above and some industrial buildings (such as warehouses and industrial condominiums). These facilities are required to report their building, energy, water and greenhouse (GHG) emission data to the Ontario Ministry of Energy on an annual basis.

The federal “Ozone-Depleting Substances and Halocarbon Alternatives Regulations, 2016” repeal and replace the “Ozone-Depleting Substances Regulations, 1998” as of December 29, 2016. The new version of the regulations are intended to ensure that Canada’s international obligations under the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer are met and to introduce a new permitting and reporting system for the import, manufacture and export of HFCs. The Regulations continue to require reductions in production and import of various ODS substances according to a phase-out schedule. They require reduction of hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) emissions and other ODS, such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). The Regulations also contain prohibitions, a permit system, reporting and record keeping requirements.

The new federal “Multi-Sector Air Pollutants Regulations” establish mandatory national performance standards for the cement sector, gaseous-fossil-fuel-fired boilers and heaters, and stationary spark-ignition gaseous-fuel-fired engines. The performance standards limit the quantity of nitrogen oxide and sulphur dioxide that can be emitted from cement manufacturing facilities, and they limit the rate at which nitrogen dioxide can be emitted from the boilers and heaters and stationary engines. Most of the legislation entered into force on June 17, 2016; however, there are some provisions that will be phased in on January 1, 2021, 2023, 2026 and 2036.

Under Environment Canada’s Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Reporting Program, a notice is published every year in Part I of the Canada Gazette outlining the GHG reporting requirements for the corresponding calendar year. There were no substantive changes to the reporting requirements from those provided in the notice for 2015. The Notice with Respect to Reporting of Greenhouse Gases for 2015, published on December 10, 2016, applies to the 2016 calendar year.

Under the “Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999,” owners or operators of facilities that meet published reporting requirements are required to report to the National Pollutant Release Inventory (NPRI). NPRI Notices are published for designated reporting years in Part I of the Canada Gazette. The most recent notice was published on February 27, 2016 for the 2016 and 2017 reporting years.

The new “Ontario Regulation 144/16: The Cap and Trade Program” was added to the Protocol. It establishes provisions on registration of GHG emitting activities, the program’s distribution of free allowances and the rules that govern the auction process. Facilities generating 25,000 tonnes or more of GHG emissions per year from one or more of the specified GHG activities are required to register in the program.

The new “Ontario Regulation 143/16: Quantification, Reporting and Verification of Greenhouse Gas Emissions” was added to the Protocol. It supports implementation of Ontario’s cap and trade program. It provides the requirements for collecting and publicly reporting on industrial GHG. As of the 2017 reporting period, this Regulation will replace “O. Reg. 452/09.”

The federal “Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation” sets the terms and conditions for authorizations for the withdrawal of water and prescribes certain standards for water withdrawals, water withdrawal facilities and facilities or activities that may affect the quality of water withdrawn in the vicinity. This regulation repealed and replaced the “Groundwater Catchment Regulation” primarily effective August 15, 2014 with some provisions phasing out until March 2, 2015.

The “Fuel Oil Code Adoption Document Amendment 2016” was incorporated into the protocol as it amends “O. Reg. 213/01” to specifically adopt the new CSA-B139 Series-15 with Ontario specific amendments.

The new “Ontario Regulation 381/15: Noise” was added to the Protocol. It establishes requirements regarding exposure to occupational noise. This Regulation replaces and updates requirements that were previously included in “s. 139 of Industrial Establishments, Reg. 851, R.R.O. 1990.”

The federal “Hazardous Products Act” defines a “controlled product” and a “seller,” and imposes duties on suppliers of controlled products to label such products and transmit safety data sheets (SDS) on the sale of controlled products. In 2015, the HPA was amended to update the Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System (WHMIS) requirements for hazard classification and communication to incorporate the 5th revised version of the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling for Chemicals 2013 (GHS) in Canada.

The new federal “Hazardous Products Regulations” replace the former “Controlled Products Regulations” that were repealed in February 2015. These regulations establish the regulatory regime for conforming to WHMIS 2015 and GHS. The Regulations provide the hazard classification and communication requirements for suppliers of hazardous products. There is a phase in period that allows employers to comply with either the “HPR” or “CPR” until December 1, 2018, at which point, only the HPR will apply.

The amending “Ontario Regulation 168/16: Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System (WHMIS)” was added to the Protocol. The amendments implement the Federal WHMIS 2015 and GHS for Ontario. There is a transition period where employers may comply with either the previous version of the requirements or the new requirements. As of 1 December 2018, all new provisions will need to be complied with.

The federal “Asbestos Products Regulations 2016” repeal and replace the “Asbestos Products Regulations 2007.” The Regulations require authorizations for and set limits on the import, advertising and sale of certain types of asbestos products and are not substantively different than the 2007 Regulations.

The new federal “Human Pathogens and Toxins Regulations” establish national requirements for the safe handling of pathogens and toxins, including a risk-based licensing scheme for facilities conducting controlled activities with human pathogens and toxins. The Regulations also set out security clearance requirements for person who have access to the prescribed list of human pathogens and toxins. The “Human Pathogens and Toxins Act” provided interim measures until a complete program and regulatory framework could be developed with the 2015 Regulations.

For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP and STC click here.

About Specialty Technical Publishers

Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, accounting, business practices, standards and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information and specialty websites.

About Specialty Technical Consultants

Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm working to enhance environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation, and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include: EHS compliance support; risk assessment; EHS auditing; corporate responsibility and sustainability; EHS management systems development and implementation; EHS regulatory information tools; and EHS training.

STC is certified as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the Supplier Clearinghouse for the California Public Utilities Commission, and as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.