Exciting New Partnership Between Ban-Koe Companys and myHRcounsel LLC

We are pleased to announce an exciting new partnership between Ban-Koe Companies and myHRcounsel™! HR, business and workforce compliance are only getting more complicated with many rules under ERISA, HIPAA, ACA, FMLA, ADA, Sick leave laws, changes to EEOC and OSHA requirements. Having the right tools and advisers is essential to navigate these complicated employment laws. myHRCounsel provides both a legal resource library and knowledgeable, responsive counsel.

Understanding that every business has a unique organizational blueprint, Ban-Koe has developed industry-leading workforce management solutions to improve workflows and productivity of a business. Included in Ban-Koe’s new partnership with myHRcounsel are their extensive legal and compliance services.

In addition to Time and Attendance, Human Resource Management, Advance Scheduling and Visitor Management, to name just a few, you can now bring your company “into compliance” and avoid the hassles and high fees incurred with attorneys in doing so. myHRcounsel™, through their HR Concierge Service, provides the legal protection and compliance to your business by providing counsel and important current documentation to the HR and legal functions critical to your business. In addition, myBIZcounsel (staffed by myHRcounsel) provides businesses with efficient legal contract drafts, reviews and edits. Unlike other workforce management companies who offer “HR solutions” staffed by non-lawyers, myHRcounsel provides legal advice you can rely on and legal documents you can use minus the typical disclaimers and warnings followed by a referral to an hourly lawyer! On-call and on-line 7 days a week for a low monthly per employee per month (PEPM) fee, this legal solution is revolutionary to the industry and saves our clients time and money, while providing you world-class legal advice!

About Ban-Koe

Ban-Koe Systems provides Workforce Management and Workplace Security solutions to thousands of organizations worldwide. Solutions including Time Accounting, Human Resources, Advanced Scheduling, Access Control, Visitor Management and more provides our customers with solutions to meet today’s challenges. Ban-Koe Companies is the industry leader in providing standalone-integrated solutions to clients, dealers, distributors and OEMs. For distribution information contact: Richard Metcalf at 612-900-4717 or richard.metcalf@bankoe.com. To learn more visit http://www.bankoe.com

About myHRcounsel

myHRcounsel, with its HR Concierge and myBIZcounsel solutions, provide on-demand legal and compliance services through a call-center, web and mobile application staffed with 35+ attorneys capable of advising on all Federal and 50 State employment and corporate laws. Their history of providing services in this format has afforded their clients to receive instant answers on everyday HR compliance questions, expedited contract reviews and a complete array on employment and business law documents and agreements at a greatly reduced fee. myHRcounsel’s HR Concierge and myBIZcounsel are provided for a reasonable monthly fee and is available 7 days a week. To learn more visit http://www.myHRcounsel.com