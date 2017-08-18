RapidScale Promotes Brett Gheen to Director, Architecture

"I look forward to building on my past experiences to help develop a globally recognized platform with cutting-edge technology."

RapidScale, a leader in managed cloud services, announces the promotion of Brett Gheen to Director, Architecture. Brett is responsible for leading RapidScale’s architecture team, which designs and maintains the infrastructure globally and also participates in new service offering development. Brett is based in Tysons, Va. and joined RapidScale following the acquisition of Vonage’s hosted infrastructure segment.

RapidScale SVP, Technology Duane Barnes says, “We are very excited to see Brett step up and lead the architecture team. Brett has demonstrated sound judgement, solid character, and a positive attitude while leading the ongoing customer migrations from Vonage to RapidScale. We are appreciative of his hard work and talent and look forward to his contributions leading his new team.”

Prior to joining RapidScale, Brett was Manager of Cloud Engineering at Vonage Business, where he was responsible for overseeing operations and management of the cloud hosting environments. Brett worked with his team developing new products and training to enhance customer experience, and designed and implemented next-generation hardware and virtualization technologies, providing continuous scale and performance optimizations. Brett was very involved with several review committees at Vonage geared towards providing exceptional customer satisfaction, starting with the sales process all the way through implementation and production lifecycles.

Brett started his career with Vonage as the Cloud Architect, where he built the cloud hosting environment from the ground up. The experience he has gained in the service provider space will help further propel RapidScale as the leader of cloud service providers.

“I’m really excited to be working with great people at a great company. I look forward to building on my past experiences to help develop a globally recognized platform with cutting-edge technology,” says Brett. “Being very customer oriented, my goal is to provide the best level of performance and availability to the ever-changing challenges that businesses face.”

Brett holds numerous industry certifications including Nutanix Platform Professional (NPP), MCITP: Server 2008 Administrator, and MCITP: Enterprise Desktop Administrator 7.

