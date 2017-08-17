Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry "Residents of Goldsboro will see familiar faces at Riccobene Associates’ new location, as Dr. H. G. Moore, III, and his entire team will be joining the Riccobene family."

Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry, the Research Triangle’s family-oriented multi-specialty dental practice, is adding a new location in Goldsboro, NC to its family of practices. Residents of Goldsboro will be able to experience the gentle, trusted care that is Riccobene Associates’ trademark starting August 15, 2017.

Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry, founded by Dr. Michael Riccobene in 2000, prides itself on its patient-centric care, state of the art dental technology, and commitment to ongoing education for its clinical staff. Building on these values, Riccobene Associates has grown from one to fifteen locations, earning “Best Dentist in Wake and Johnson Counties” awards from Angie’s List and Cary Magazine for more than 10 years, as well as “Favorite Family Dentist” Awards from Carolina’s Parent magazine as well as “Best Place To Work” in North Carolina by the Triangle Business Journal.

Residents of Goldsboro will see familiar faces at Riccobene Associates’ new location, as Dr. H. G. Moore, III, and his entire team will be joining the Riccobene family of practices. Fellow dentists Dr. Thurston P. Greenwood; Dr. Joseph A. Marchese, Jr.; and Dr. Rick Gambella will continue serving their established and new patients at their office, located at 2702 Medical Office Plaza, near Wayne Memorial Hospital.

“Our priority is providing gentle, trusted dental care and treatment that meets our patients’ needs and fits in their budgets,” explains Dr. Riccobene, “and that made Dr. Moore and his team a natural fit as members of our growing family of practices. We’re excited to partner with Drs. Moore, Greenwood, Marchese, and Gambella to serve our neighbors in Goldsboro.”

The Goldsboro office of Riccobene Associates will focus on comprehensive dental care, including general, cosmetic, implant, oral surgery and sedation dentistry. Patients who need other specialty care will have access to the full suite of services Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry provides including orthodontics, pediatrics and endodontics at its network of practices in the Research Triangle area.

