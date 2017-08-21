Altec Continues Successful Monthly DocLink Webinar Series

DocLink - Logo The amount of paper still being used in the corporate world is staggering and unnecessary.

Altec Products, Inc., a leader in enterprise document management and workflow solutions, is highlighting its monthly webinar series designed to educate companies about the value of implementing a document management solution. Incorporating real-world examples for how DocLink customers in manufacturing, government and education, publishing, construction services, property management and other industries have experienced significant time and cost savings, these webinars offer introductory information for understanding the first steps companies can take to go paperless.

DocLink, Altec’s document management solution, allows users to digitally transform their operations and fully utilize and enhance their ERP solutions to go paperless in any department – accounts payable, accounts receivable, human resources, legal, or across the entire enterprise. Furthermore, DocLink streamlines any business process and provides improved visibility and control to the entire document lifecycle. Offering a secure, single repository to store, search for, retrieve and send all documents, DocLink effectively eliminates the need to file paper documents while improving organizational efficiency and reducing costs associated with human errors. Ultimately DocLink increases workplace efficiencies by providing secure and easy access to information that improves decision-making and customer service.

April Blankenship, Altec’s director of marketing comments, “According to research, only 43% of organizations say paper is decreasing in their companies, and 65% of organizations say they are still signing on paper. The amount of paper still being used in the corporate world is staggering and unnecessary. Not only is it costly to purchase/print/store/recycle all that paper, but finding documents when you need them can be time-consuming and a hindrance in customer response times and satisfaction. Our webinar series offers companies an introduction to the concept of document management and, in particular how our DocLink solution can solve these problems quickly.”

Altec’s August and September webinars are as follows:

August

8/23, 11am PDT – Integrated Document Management for Any ERP

8/24, 11am PDT – Go Paperless for DocLink for Sage

September

9/20, 11am PDT – Go Paperless for DocLink for Microsoft Dynamics

9/21, 11am PDT – Integrated Document Management for Any ERP

About Altec

Altec is a leading provider of integrated document management and workflow solutions. Its flagship product, DocLink, enables companies to capture, archive, workflow, and route any document for any process, anywhere. Connecting data for thousands of customers globally, Altec also enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP solution providers such as Epicor, Microsoft, Sage, SAP B1, and Amtech to provide the most comprehensive enterprise document management solution. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.