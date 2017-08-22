Greenville, SC Attorney Steve Sumner Receives Clients' Choice Award It's an honor to be recognized by Columbia Living Magazine and Super Lawyers for my work in DUI Defense. -- Attorney Steve W. Sumner

Columbia Living Magazine has named Attorney Steve W. Sumner to its 2017 Top Attorneys list in the area of Criminal Defense/DUI.

The Super Lawyers list uses a patented, multiphase selection process. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel. Lawyer listings are limited to those who can be hired and attained by the public.

Sumner was recently named a Super Lawyer™ by Thomson Reuters -- the only Super Lawyer™ in the Upstate dedicated to DUI Defense. This comes on the heels of being named a “Best Law Firm” by US News & World Report. In addition, he has received the highest possible rating in legal ability and ethical standards by Martindale Hubbell; holds a “10.0/Superb” rating by Avvo; and has been selected as a "Best Attorney" Lifetime Charter Member to the Rue Ratings' Best Attorneys of America list.

Sumner currently represents clients in over 25 courts in Upstate South Carolina. These courts include Greenville, Anderson, Spartanburg, Pickens and Laurens counties; as well as the city/municipal courts of Greenville, Anderson, Spartanburg, Simpsonville, Mauldin, Greer, Fountain Inn, Easley, Clemson, Central, and Laurens.

In 1997, Sumner opened his own practice as a criminal defense attorney, with a special focus on defending clients accused of DUI, Felony DUI, all driving offenses and drug cases. He graduated from the USC School of Law in 1992 and served as a state court prosecutor from 1992 to 1994. His primary case load consists of prosecuting DUI, Felony DUI, Reckless Homicide and Traffic offenses.