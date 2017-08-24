QuickStart, one of the most prominent names in the eLearning industry, is proud to announce the launch of its Cognitive Learning Platform (CLIPP). The platform is the first of its kind in the industry and is run with the help of a powerful AI. It provides a customized and personalized learning experience to IT professionals and organizations.

The CLIPP will enable the learners to enter keywords of interest and their learning objectives, and will give instant access to relevant content like videos, eBooks, news articles, blogs and more. This unstructured content will be pulled from various third-party sources such as the web, their LMS, or intranet, and will be presented as structured learning objects with its sources.

The CLIPP does not replace Learning Management Systems, it augments them. It enables Cognitive Content Curation for learning & development managers, enabling them to pull unstructured learning assets from multiple content sources and systems and curate a course to meet the desired learning objectives to provide personalized and customized learning for individuals and organizations.

Fayyaz Shah, QuickStart’s Chief Product Officer, envisions positive feedback for the AI-powered cognitive learning platform. “Today’s learners learn, engage and retain content differently than before. By providing relevant curated content from diverse sources to augment and convert training into high impact learning helps us take that step of providing our customers with a personalized and customized learning experience.”

In its current state, the CLIPP offers self-paced online courses and virtual instructor led courses in a library format, along with hands-on labs to simulate real life problems. It offers instructor and peer to peer mentoring, psychometrically based assessments to measure retention of vital information and grow the student’s skill set. Future road map releases of the CLIPP will include:



Predictive learner analytics

Competency and experience gaps based on career requirements within specific industry or a role

Ability to provide detailed requirements needed to manage and complete successful IT projects

Custom learning pathways based on competencies and desired learning

Training trends, statistics, and trackable growth based on job roles

Progress graphics to help track growth

Sophisticated recommendations based on prior learning experience, job role, and industry training trends

IT professionals can gain access to the platform by enrolling in one of QuickStart’s individual courses or subscribing to its Learn Subscription or Master Subscription library.

About QuickStart

For 30 years, QuickStart has been known as a provider of premier IT technical and developer training and the industry’s only four-time Microsoft Gold Learning Partner. Today, QuickStart's mission is to help organizations transform IT project performance and career growth through cognitive learning platform and multi-mode training.

https://www.quickstart.com/