Altec Products, Inc., a leader in enterprise document management and workflow solutions, announced today they are participating as a Presentation Sponsor in the Solver BI360 Focus conference this week, August 21-24, at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines in San Diego.

DocLink, Altec’s document management solution, allows users to digitally transform their operations and fully utilize and enhance their ERP solutions to go paperless in any department – accounts payable, accounts receivable, human resources, legal, or across the entire enterprise. Furthermore, DocLink streamlines any business process and provides improved visibility and control to the entire document lifecycle. Offering a secure, single repository to store, search, retrieve and send all documents, DocLink effectively eliminates the need to file paper documents while improving organizational efficiency and reducing costs associated with human errors. Ultimately DocLink increases workplace efficiencies by providing secure and easy access to information that improves decision-making and customer service.

Altec at BI360

Peri Lynn Silkwood, Altec’s Southwest Sales Sirector will be presenting “Improve Efficiency, Gain Better Use of Your Data with DocLink” on Wednesday, August 23 from 4-5pm. Additionally, Altec’s expert team will be on hand to demonstrate DocLink’s seamless integration with BI360, enabling existing and new customers to integrate their ERP solution, DocLink and BI360 for out-of-the-box functionality.

Silkwood comments, “DocLink connects data for thousands of companies globally, enabling configurable, business-critical document capture, archiving, workflow and routing for any process, anywhere, anytime. Through our ISV partnership with Solver, we have developed a seamless integration, allowing users to drill-down from within their BI360 analytics tool to the actual source documents. Essentially the combination provides users with increased visibility in their analytics and reporting data, making it easier to answer questions and understand exactly what the data represents. We’re pleased to be participating with Solver BI360 and presenting DocLink to their customers.”

About Altec

Altec is a leading provider of integrated document management and workflow solutions. Its flagship product, DocLink, enables companies to capture, archive, workflow, and route any document for any process, anywhere. Connecting data for thousands of customers globally, Altec also enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP solution providers such as Amtech, Epicor, Microsoft, Sage, and SAP B1 to provide the most comprehensive enterprise document management solution. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.

