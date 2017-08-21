“I have lived the American Dream and shared in America’s Promise. Coming to this country at age eleven after suffering homelessness and hardship in a distant land, I don’t just talk about poverty and injustice…I lived it!”

San Diego physician and surgeon Dr. James Veltmeyer, author of the Medical Association Membership ( MAM ) health care reform plan, has announced his candidacy for the 52nd Congressional District currently held by Representative Scott Peters.

“I have lived the American Dream and shared in America’s Promise. Coming to this country at age eleven after suffering homelessness and hardship in a distant land, I don’t just talk about poverty and injustice…I lived it!” he said to a large gathering of local Republicans in San Diego on Saturday evening.

Dr. Veltmeyer, a Republican and immigrant from South America, is a national leader in the battle for common-sense and affordable health care reform. His Medical Association Membership ( MAM ) direct-payer plan has been covered extensively in local, state, and national media, such as The La Mesa Courier, East County Magazine, KNSJ Community Radio, Real Talk San Diego, KSEE-24 News, ABC News 10, Brett Winterble Show, Direct Primary Care Journal and Concierge Medicine Today. The MAM would restore the doctor-patient relationship by limiting the role of government and private insurance companies in the health care

“From my struggles, I learned that the problems of the poor and downtrodden can’t be solved by another government program or more government coercion, but only through freedom, through opportunity, and through giving people the tools they need to succeed on their own,” he said.

A graduate of UC San Diego and the Ross University School of Medicine, he completed his residency through the UC San Francisco system where he became Chief, overseeing 36 doctors. Dr. Veltmeyer, a member of the San Diego Critical Care Medical Group, has been elected for four years ( 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 ) by his colleagues in the San Diego County Medical Society as a “Physician of Exceptional Excellence,” the most prestigious honor awarded to a “Top Doctor” in San Diego County. He is among a select group of San Diego physicians who was chosen four of the last fifteen years and he consistently ranks in the top 1% to 2% for patient satisfaction. He is currently the Chief of the Department of Family Medicine at SGH where he provides senior leadership to over 200 doctors.

Calling incumbent Scott Peters “an agent of the status quo,” Dr. Veltmeyer is embracing a platform of “Real Reform, Real Change, and Real Opportunity for each and every American who knows a better life lies just ahead.” That platform includes his health care reform proposal, tax cuts for businesses and individuals, ending “job-killing” regulations, school choice, reforming the college loan program, and policies that help the homeless “get off the streets and into classrooms and jobs.”

