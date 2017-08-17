zSpace Joins Prestigious Inc. 500 for Second Consecutive Year

Being listed on the Inc. 500 for the second year in a row is a testament to the growth of the use of mixed reality technology in schools, colleges and universities around the world.

For the second consecutive year, Silicon Valley-based mixed reality education provider, zSpace, is among the ranks of America’s fastest growing companies with its listing on the prestigious Inc. 500. This year, the company, with an overall ranking of #305, topped the K-12 education and AR/VR company lists on the 36th annual ranking and saw nearly triple the average three-year growth of recognized companies. zSpace joins the ranks of companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp and Zillow who gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 500.

According to Inc. magazine, the 2017 Inc. 500, unveiled online today at Inc.com, is the most competitive crop in the list’s history.

“Being listed on the Inc. 500 for the second year in a row is a testament to the growth of the use of mixed reality technology in schools, colleges and universities around the world,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. “We are proud to be included with other companies who are transforming the way we learn, shop, work and so much more.”

zSpace delivers the ultimate learning experience to inspire curiosity and accelerate understanding. The all-in-one-computer combines elements of VR and AR to create mixed reality computing experiences that are interactive and lifelike. Each all-in-one computer features tracking eyewear and a stylus, allowing students to interact with objects and really understand the science behind them. Unlike other virtual reality solutions, such as head-mounted displays, zSpace enables interaction and group collaboration. In addition, zSpace empowers students to “learn by doing” in an environment where it is easy to undo mistakes, make changes, and not worry about material costs or clean up.

Today students in more than 600 school districts in 48 U.S. states and in countries around the world, such as China, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, are immersed in a whole new kind of learning with zSpace.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation’s most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

About zSpace

zSpace delivers the ultimate learning experience to inspire curiosity and accelerate understanding. Our product, zSpace®, combines elements of VR and AR, on an all-in-one computer, to create lifelike experiences that are immersive and interactive. Among its numerous awards and accolades, zSpace was named “Cool Vendor” by Gartner, Inc., “Best in Show at ISTE” by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and was ranked on the Inc. 500 list in 2016 and 2017. zSpace is a privately held, venture backed company located in Sunnyvale, California, and has been granted more than 25 patents for its innovative technologies. For more information, visit http://www.zspace.com, or follow on Twitter @zSpace.