Tokio Marine America Names New Vice President of Inland Marine

Tokio Marine America (TMA), a commercial property and casualty insurer and a subsidiary of Tokio Marine Holdings, announces the promotion of Ben Tuttle to Vice President of Inland Marine Underwriting.

Mr. Tuttle will be responsible for leading TMA’s Inland Marine capability. Tokio Marine America offers Transportation, Construction, Fine Arts, Renewable Energy Generation, Jewelers Block, Equipment Sales & Rental, and a host of floater products. Mr. Tuttle is based in New York overseeing the Inland Marine team of underwriters in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle.

“Ben is a remarkable underwriter and his strategic view of the industry positions TMA to be a leader in the Inland Marine market,” said Larry Stern, executive vice president at TMA. “His wealth of product knowledge and market experience will be an asset to TMA and our customers.”

Mr. Tuttle brings more than 30 years of Marine insurance experience to his new role. Prior to joining TMA earlier this year as Assistant Vice President, he served as a Regional President at One Beacon Insurance Company. Since 1992, Mr. Tuttle has been a member of the Inland Marine Underwriters Association, holding several leadership positions, including serving as a board member from 2015 - 2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Denison University and MBA from the University of North Texas.

About Tokio Marine America

Tokio Marine America (TMA) is the marketing name for Tokio Marine America Insurance Company (TMAIC), Trans Pacific Insurance Company (TPI), and TNUS Insurance Company (TNUS). For over 100 years, TMA has offered comprehensive commercial property and casualty insurance products to some of the world's largest and most distinguished organizations in a variety of industries in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia. With the highest financial strength rating `A++’ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company and `A+’ rating for counterparty credit and financial strength by Standard & Poor’s, TMA provides unique insurance and risk management tools from experienced staff, and fair and timely claim settlements from a skilled team of claim professionals. For more information, please visit http://www.tmamerica.com