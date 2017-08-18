Honeyfi, Inc. Launches an App to Help Couples Manage Money

A free app that makes it easy to manage money as a couple. Each Co-Founder took a different approach to merging finances, but they all found the process to be stressful, with unnecessary tension in their relationships and nights sleeping on the couch.

Today, Honeyfi, Inc. announced that they have launched an app to help couples manage money together. The app is designed to simplify household finances and make it easier for couples to collaborate on money. Couples link their accounts to the app, decide what to share with their partner, and then see all of their finances – organized and categorized – in one place. Honeyfi was founded in the Summer of 2016 by Ramy Serageldin, Joe Stanish, and Sam Schultz. The team has a unique combination of startup experience – building Moven, an award-winning, series B funded FinTech startup – and financial services expertise – working for and advising the top U.S. banks.

Money has long been the leading cause of divorce, but the problem is especially acute for Millennial couples. Over a quarter fight about money weekly and over half fight about it monthly. (TD Bank Love and Money Survey 2017). Honeyfi was borne out of all three Co-Founders’ struggles to manage money with their partners. Each Co-Founder took a different approach to merging finances, but they all found the process to be stressful, with unnecessary tension in their relationships and nights sleeping on the couch. After experiencing the problem and finding no solutions available, they built Honeyfi to help couples stress less about money, whether their finances are totally merged, completely separate, or somewhere in between.

The app is available on the App Store and the Google Play Store.