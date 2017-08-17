Industry CEOs, life science leaders, influential academics and investors will come together on September 19, 2017 for Anti-Infectives Rx. This off-the-record networking forum of the Boston Biotech Conference series will be held at the Joseph B. Martin Conference Center at Harvard Medical School.

Industry leaders and decision makers will discuss issues facing the development of anti-infective, antiviral, and antibacterial therapies, regulatory issues, sustainability, partnering, as well as microbiome and immunotherapy. Rita Colwell, former Director of the National Science Foundation, will deliver a keynote and Oreola Donini (Soligenix) will join Roelof Rongen (Matinas) and Jeff Wager (EnBiotix) to discuss Breakthroughs in Infectious Disease Programs. Other confirmed participants include Ryan Davies (CEO, Curza), Ramani Varanasi (President & CEO, X-Biotix Therapeutics), Francisco Diaz-Mitoma (CMO, VBI Vaccines), Shalabh Gupta (CEO, Globavir BioSciences), Marc Gitzinger (Chairman & CEO, Aethlon Medical), and Lee Jones (CEO, Rebiotix), among others.

Testimonial from 2016 participant:

"The event, and I go to many, was one of the best defined and executed with nothing but great content, substantial speakers and the perfect venue. For someone like me who measures a day in minutes, this was such the extraordinary best use of time. The audience members that I met with post presentation and during the meeting, were engaging and I believe this is the time and place where new friendships are ignited, and old friends refreshed."

Anti-Infectives Rx is sponsored by iCoTherapeutics.

View the agenda here: http://bbbiotechconference.com/conference-agenda.php?id=61

For more information or to register, please visit: http://bbbiotechconference.com/conference-details.php?id=61

