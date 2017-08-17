"Most coverages for brick-and-mortar companies do not provide the right amount or type of protection that online sellers need," said Jerry Vollmer, CEO of Voldico Insurance.

Many small e-commerce businesses don't have enough insurance coverage to address the unique risks of selling products online via Amazon.com and other retail websites.

Litigation is becoming increasingly common, and even one legal claim from a customer can be financially devastating to a third-party seller. Amazon General Liability coverage, which meets all Amazon professional selling plan requirements, provides protection to Amazon sellers in the event they are the subject of a legal claim. Whether the enterprise is a side hobby, a one-person operation or a small business with employees, any individual or company selling items online needs commercial general liability (CGL) coverage specially designed for online enterprises.

"Most coverages for brick-and-mortar companies do not provide the right amount or type of protection that online sellers need," said Jerry Vollmer, CEO of Voldico Insurance. "Our customized coverages are designed specifically to address the needs of companies that sell on the Amazon platform."

General Liability insurance covers claims of bodily injury, physical injury or property damage. Commercial General Liability policies also cover the cost to defend or settle claims, even if the claims are fraudulent. Product Liability Insurance protects the business from claims related to the manufacture or sale of product/goods to the public. This coverage is especially important if your business creates or manufactures the products being sold.

