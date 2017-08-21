VALiNTRY Ranks #142 on Inc. 5000 2017 List

“We are honored to join the ranks of such prestigious group in our first year of eligibility."

IT consulting and staff augmentation firm VALiNTRY announces that it has been honored by Inc. 500 as one of the fastest growing private companies in the country, ranked number 142 nationally, and 10th in Florida. Founded in 2013 as a one office start-up, CEO, Daryl Dixon and team have transformed the company into a multi-million dollar, nationwide corporation in just a few years.

“We are honored to join the ranks of such prestigious group in our first year of eligibility. Our team understands how meaningful it is, especially given the success of past winners such as Oracle and Under Armour. I’d like to thank our associates and clients throughout the country for their support and dedication in helping us reach this milestone.”

Dixon attributes much of the organization’s success to the adherence of core values. From accountability to honesty and integrity, VALiNTRY is unique in its emphasis on people service, teamwork and transparency.

Inc. 5000 is an annual list of the fastest growing private companies in the country. As an expansion of the brand, Inc. 500 was created, ranking the top 10% of the country’s most elite 5,000 businesses.

About VALiNTRY – VALiNTRY was founded in 2013 as an IT consulting firm with a staff augmentation division offering long term and “just in time” employee resources within the technology, accounting and marketing arenas. VALiNTRY has offices nationwide with hubs in Orlando, Dallas and Nashville. In 2016, VALiNTRY was the recipient of the GROWFL “Florida Company to Watch” Award, a coveted distinction amongst second-stage growth companies.

