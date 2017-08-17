The pride I feel when learning of our Inc. 5000 ranking never gets old.

Phoenix-based Trapp Technology, a provider of IT, Internet, Voice, and cloud hosting solutions, is proud to announce its fourth consecutive appearance on Inc. Magazine’s prestigious list of fastest growing private companies in America in 2017. Based on a three-years sales growth of 557%, Trapp Technology ranks #812 overall, and #16 in the state of Arizona. Trapp Technology debuted on the Inc. 500|5000 list at #294 in 2014.

“The pride I feel when learning of our Inc. 5000 ranking never gets old,” says David Trapp, CEO of Trapp Technology. “Year after year, I am extraordinarily proud to work alongside our team of giants in our mission to meet our customers’ demands for world-class IT solutions, customer experience, and professional services.”

The 2017 Inc. 5000 honorees have set the bar higher than ever before. The average company on the list has grown sixfold since 2013. Collectively, the Inc. 5000 companies generated 619,631 jobs in the last three years. Trapp Technology now shares a pedigree with Intuit, Microsoft, GoPro, Oracle, and other powerhouse alumni.

The complete results of the Inc. 500|5000 list, including company profiles and interactive database sorted by industry, region, and other criteria can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

