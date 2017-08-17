Inspired eLearning, the nation’s leading security and compliance training company, announced today that it was selected to the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year. In addition to attaining its highest ranking to date, #2830 on the coveted national list, Inspired eLearning was named the #11 hottest company in San Antonio.

Kyle Metcalf, Inspired eLearning’s newly announced CEO, enthused, “This is an extremely exciting time at Inspired eLearning and the entire team is proud of this achievement. It is an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 for the 5th year in a row, and to reach our highest ranking so far is a testament to the company’s dedicated employees and leadership.”

About Inspired eLearning

Named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in Security Awareness CBT for the 3rd year in row and an Inc. 5000 company for the 5th year in a row, Inspired eLearning is dedicated to delivering the highest quality enterprise educational products that transform corporate culture, nurture and enhance workforce skills, and deliver maximum ROI for the corporate education budget. Inspired eLearning offers Security Awareness and Compliance solutions, PhishProof phishing assessment

software, custom courseware design and development, content integration, and a fully hosted web-based eLearning course delivery and tracking system using the iLMS (Inspired Learning Management System). For more information, visit https://inspiredelearning.com/security-awareness/.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 15,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation’s most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.