Homegrown Trailers Releases its Timberline Model

Homegrown Trailers' new Timberline model The launch of the Timberline model represents the exciting future of Homegrown Trailers. We are particular enthusiastic about the onsite lodging market for property owners of all types.

Today, Homegrown Trailers (http://www.homegrowntrailers.com) officially releases its much-anticipated Timberline model, which is perfectly designed for property owners who are seeking to add mobile dwelling units with minimal hassle to sites like guest lodges, wineries, event venues, and myriad other locations. It is also ideal for full-time RVers, travelers who take long trips, large families, extreme weather users, and people who simply want more space and amenities (including an indoor shower).

Like the company’s original Woodland model, the Timberline features a beautiful and durable natural aesthetic with sustainably-sourced woods, healthy and non-toxic materials, and other renewable components. Both models are constructed by a group of talented artisans in Washington state, using high-quality and low-waste construction methods.

The Timberline unit is 23’ long, 7’11” wide, and 8’11” high with a dry weight of 3,950 lbs. It has multiple layouts, including sleeping options for 3-6 people with a choice of bunk beds or a dinette. The standard model contains 600-800 watts of solar panels and 3.6-6.0 kilowatts of lithium-ion battery capacity as well as shore power (grid connected) hookups. A shore power only model is also available for onsite applications.

More features of the Timberline model:



Wet bath with indoor shower and toilet

Freshwater system with hot water (23.5-gallon total capacity)

Premium and long-lasting tongue-and-groove siding

Pneumatic trailer brakes

High-efficiency under-the-counter refrigerator (3.1 cu ft)

Two-burner induction cooktop

Multiple 120V and USB power outlets

Spacious kitchen area with generous counter space and a large sink

Ample floor space, headroom, and storage

Large windows for lots of light and airflow

Heat and air conditioning are optional

Homegrown Trailers is currently accepting orders via its Timberline web page, http://www.homegrowntrailers.com/timberline, where customers can choose customization options and secure their place in the production queue with a $5,000 deposit. Units will begin shipping in the fall of 2017.

To commemorate the launch of the new model and generate excitement in the greater Pacific Northwest, company co-founder and CEO, Corey Weathers, is taking a two-part roadshow through Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Oregon, and California. Interested businesses or individuals in those states should contact sales(at)homegrowntrailers(dot)com to learn about dates and schedule a meeting. There will also be opportunities to view the Timberline unit in the Puget Sound region at the company’s Kirkland headquarters during the week of August 28 – September 13, 2017 as well as on an ongoing basis starting in October 2017. Please contact us at the email address above or 425-892-8566.

About Homegrown Trailers

Homegrown Trailers manufactures, sells, and rents artisan, sustainable travel trailers. Their two models of solar-powered, wood-constructed trailers combine the beauty and lifestyle of tiny houses with the mobility of campers, which allows customers to seek out nature and adventure in a comfortable, self-sufficient, and enduring way. More information and images can be found at http://www.homegrowntrailers.com.

Media Contact

Eric Gertsman, Homegrown Trailers, co-founder and chief marketing officer

eric(at)homegrowntrailers(dot)com, 425-892-8566