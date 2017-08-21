Geothermal Resources Council Announces Scholarship Winners

GRC Annual Meeting & GEA GeoExpo+ The Geothermal Resources Council is a non-profit educational association dedicated to the promotion of geothermal energy and associated technologies around the world.

The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC), a non-profit educational association dedicated to the promotion of geothermal energy and associated technologies around the world, is pleased to announce the recipients of six GRC Scholarship Awards.

The selection was based upon a variety of factors, including the individual’s academic record, student activities, geothermal industry experience, and career goals.

The scholarships, totaling $15,000, will be presented at the GRC Annual Meeting, to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, from October 1 - 4.

The winner of the GRC Student Project Award ($4,500) is Emma McConnville (University of Nevada – Reno). The three winners of the GRC Graduate Scholarship Awards ($2,500 each) are Jon Golla (University of New Mexico), Steven Sewell (Victoria University) and Daniel “Burke” Brunson (University of North Dakota). Finally, the two winners of the GRC Undergraduate Scholarship Awards ($1,500 each) are Travis Broadhurst (University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill) and John Grill (Montana Tech of the University of Montana).

The GRC Annual Meeting & GEA GeoExpo+ is the industry’s largest annual gathering of leading geothermal energy scientists, producers, renewable energy industry stakeholders, regulators, utilities, and key associated business leaders. The four-day event will offer technical, policy, and market conference sessions, educational seminars, tours of local geothermal and renewable energy projects, and numerous networking opportunities.

Registration to the GRC Annual Meeting is now open and includes entry to the GEA Expo. Hotel room reservations can now be made on the GRC website at http://www.geothermal.org. A discounted room rate is available until September 5, so early reservations are recommended.

For more information about the GRC Annual Meeting & GEA GeoExpo+ in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, visit http://www.geothermal.org or call (530) 758-2360.

For information on how to sponsor this event, contact Estela Smith, GRC at (530) 758-2360 or grc(at)geothermal(dot)org.

About the Geothermal Resources Council:

With the experience and dedication of its diverse, international membership bolstering a more than 45-year track record, the Geothermal Resources Council has built a solid reputation as one of the world’s preeminent geothermal associations. The GRC serves as a focal point for continuing professional development for its members through its outreach, information transfer and education services.

