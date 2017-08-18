Mi-Corporation’s Mobile Impact Platform is a comprehensive toolkit for building secure mobile inspection applications that integrate with your enterprise systems. One of the greatest barriers our customers face in taking field data collection mobile, and doing it right, is accessing the technology development resources they need.

Mi-Corporation, a leader in enterprise mobile data capture solutions, today announced the general availability of its NextGen Designer. Part of Mi-Platform (the Mobile Impact Platform), the web-based NextGen Designer gives Citizen Developers the power to create sophisticated mobile data capture applications quickly and easily. Both users with little technical skills as well as seasoned IT professionals will appreciate the intuitive interface and the speed at which new solutions can be deployed to the field.

The NextGen Designer, is part of Mi-Platform, a robust toolkit that lets field operations staff and managers design custom data capture forms, collect data, communicate that data in an easy-to-consume format, and analyze data they collect in real time. Now, with one subscription, all Mi-Platform users have access to all these features and more:



Fully customizable forms and apps – no scripting required

True cross-platform support (iOS, Android, Windows)

Seamless integration with existing systems & data

Frictionless data replication for easy online/offline operation

Data immediately available in a variety of formats including CSV, XML and PDF

“One of the greatest barriers our customers face in taking field data collection mobile, and doing it right, is accessing the technology development resources they need. The NextGen Designer lets non-technical business and operations staff quickly and easily create the mobile apps they need without sacrificing quality. It puts our customers ahead of the technology curve—keeping their mobility projects moving forward, whether working independently or collaborating with their IT team,” said Greg Clary, Mi-Corporation CEO & Co-Founder.

The NextGen Designer was created with the end user in mind. It is web-based, which means users can access the form builder from any device at their disposal. The NextGen Designer also enables developers to design once for deployment across all devices, unlike other design tools available on the market today. It’s ultra-easy to use, but with highly-sophisticated functionality built in including multi-column forms, onscreen controls, and sophisticated “if”, “if-then, “if-then-else” drop down logic.

Mi-Corporation’s NextGen Designer is available today to all existing and new customers.

About Mi-Corporation

Mi-Corporation is the market-leader for enterprise mobile information solutions for mission-critical business processes. In business since 1999, Mi-Corporation offers rich and powerful products that quicken business cycles, drive productivity, and increase revenues. The Mobile Impact Platform (Mi-Platform) supports a wide variety of mobile devices across diverse industries that rely heavily on Testing, Inspection and Certification functions. Mi-Corporation’s comprehensive toolkit lets operations and business leaders build secure mobile forms and applications that can handle 100% of a company’s mobile data collection needs including automated workflow, data integration, sophisticated user management, offline syncing and data replication, and data security.