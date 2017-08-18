Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) has announced its innovative LD Virtual Tutoring program will be offered to students throughout the U.S. and worldwide beginning this fall.

Developed by expert learning specialists at FDU, LD Virtual Tutoring is the nation’s first online support program designed exclusively for high school and college students who learn differently. Students can receive personalized, one-to-one online tutoring and learning skills support regardless of their grade, academic major or location.

Mary Farrell, Ph.D., founder of the program and a nationally recognized expert in language-based learning disabilities, said the program offers students a direct connection to a live tutor with sessions tailored to their individual needs. Tutors are learning specialists with subject area expertise.

“LD Virtual Tutoring is a unique program built on our 30-year record of performance and innovation in supporting students with learning differences at FDU,” said Dr. Farrell. “Our goal is to provide the specific support and skills students need to build confidence and achieve academic success.”

According to Dr. Farrell, a pilot program conducted over the past year proved highly successful. Students praised the program —which allows students to set the time and date for their personal tutoring sessions — for its effectiveness and convenience.

The program is open to college-bound high school juniors, seniors and recent high school graduates, as well as college undergraduate and graduate students. Because sessions are conducted exclusively online, students can join in at any time from any location with Internet access.

Offered year-round, the program provides two learning pathways:



Course-specific tutoring with support focused directly on an actual class. The tutor uses the class syllabus to develop a tutoring plan aimed at keeping the student on target with course goals and assignments throughout the semester.

Learning skills sessions designed to help student identify specific areas essential to academic success, such as memory and retention strategies, time management, test-taking strategies, self-advocacy, note taking, reading comprehension strategies, written expression and motivation and goal setting.

Students meet individually online with a tutor/learning specialist via Zoom — a face-to-face video platform requiring an Internet connection and a device (laptop, iPad or iPhone) with a camera and a microphone. Sessions last 45 minutes each.

To learn more about LD Virtual Tutoring or register for tutoring sessions, visit LDvirtualtutoring.fdu.edu, or contact Sharon Fleischer, MA, LDT/C by emailing LDvirtualtutoring(at)fdu.edu, or by calling 201-692-2298.