Pariveda Solutions opens new location in the heart of downtown Seattle

Pariveda Solutions, a leading management and technology consulting firm that focuses on helping clients solve difficult problems, is pleased to announce that its Seattle office has moved to a new location.

The company's new office is located in the core of downtown Seattle and features a design based on the firm's "Office of the Future" concept. The sleek design features seating arrangements that allow the team to work together with ease. The Office of the Future design is meant to increase mobility in the space and encourage collaboration among team members.

Margaret Scovern, the Office Managing Vice President, heads up the Seattle location of Pariveda Solutions. The firm's team of executives in Seattle includes VP David Watson, VP Darin Hilliker and Regional Chief Technology Officer Sean Beard.

"Our new location is inspired by who we are as individuals and as an organization," Scovern said about the move. "Our goal is to integrate into the energy of our environment, make it easy to be part of a the fast-growing technology community, and be close to the resources that help our clients and employees grow."

Pariveda Solutions realizes that an office space is much more than an office space. "We view our work spaces as areas for learning, coaching and giving," Scovern said, "We intentionally design each space for those activities. Our firm's physical spaces reflect the themes of openness and collaboration, which are in line with our core values and brand."

The introduction of the new design and the new location works well with Pariveda Solutions' mission. The firm is on a continuous journey, seeking to build a sustainable company that helps employees and clients reach their fullest potential. Members of the Pariveda Solutions team learn to develop profound and long-lasting relationships, by understanding the needs, feelings and thoughts of others.

The firm's focus on building relationships allows it to spot opportunities for clients and gives it the insight to co-create value for them. Pariveda Solutions creates environments where meaningful work can take place and be experienced by all. The firm has a track record of success, building lifetime relationships with clients. More than 85 percent of its business comes from referrals and repeat customers.

More information about Pariveda Solutions is available on the company's website, http://www.parivedasolutions.com/.

About Pariveda Solutions

Pariveda Solutions, Inc. is a leading management consulting firm specializing in improving our clients’ performance. We are complex problem solvers who provide strategic consulting services and custom application development solutions for mobility, cloud computing, data, portals and collaboration, CRM, custom software, enterprise integration and user experience needs of our clients.

Pariveda Solutions and The Business of IT are trademarks of Pariveda Solutions, Inc., Dallas, Texas, USA.