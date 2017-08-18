Proteins Appear to Shorten Mesothelioma Survival Overall survival was significantly decreased in the cohort of patients with ALCAM or PD-L1-positive tumors.

Although not all mesothelioma tumors express these proteins, which are responsible for a variety of cellular processes, researchers with the National Cancer Institute say those that do may be more aggressive and may shorten overall mesothelioma survival.

“Overall survival was significantly decreased in the cohort of patients with ALCAM or PD-L1-positive tumors,” writes author Shingo Inaguma, MD, a pathologist with NCI and a Japanese medical school. “A combination of these two markers might be useful for for prognostication and planning of treatment.”

The study, published in Human Pathology, found that 25 percent of pleural mesothelioma cell samples tested expressed ALCAM and a third were PD-L1-positive.

“Because there are so few treatment options for pleural mesothelioma, powerful prognostic indicators are critical to picking the right one the first time,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma.

To read more about the ALCAM/PD-L1 mesothelioma study and find out what these proteins do, see These Proteins Appear to Shorten Mesothelioma Survival, now available on the Surviving Mesothelioma website.

