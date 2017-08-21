This partnership will enable Spectrum Payments to offer their full suite of payment technologies to the 21,000 members of the NRHA, helping members maximize their self-pay revenue cycle management process and take charge of their payment processing.

Spectrum Payments will be a key exhibitor at the 2017 NHRA Critical Access Hospital Conference in Kanas City, Missouri September 27-29.

“We are extremely excited to be a partner of the National Rural Health Association. Our products are designed to really help members reduce operating costs, increase cash flow and utilize best in class technology,” said Rich Knowles, President of Spectrum Payments. “With the focus of Spectrum Payments, combined with the iStream Pymntz™ Platform, we deliver a complete solution for patient payments to rural hospitals, helping them to increase revenue and lower processing costs,” said Fred Joachim, President of iStream Financial Services.

Larry Bedell, the Executive Director for NRHASC said: “In the current healthcare environment NRHA looks to us to find high quality solutions for our hospital and clinic members. We are excited to partner with Spectrum Payments, to offer additional payment processing and RCM solutions.”

About Spectrum Payments powered by iStream:

Spectrum Payments powered by iStream delivers the Pymntz™ Platform to the healthcare market. Pymntz™ is the single solution for all payments, auto-posting to EMRs, reducing PCI scope and enhancing overall revenue cycle management for healthcare organizations. For more information, visit spectrumpayments.com

About the National Rural Health Association

The National Rural Health Association is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and wellbeing of rural Americans and providing leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education and research since 1978. NRHA’s membership is made up of more than 21,000 diverse individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health. For more information, visit RuralHealthWeb.org.