Informz, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the association and nonprofit markets, announced today that it has earned a spot on the exclusive Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc Magazine. Informz has been named number 4642 on the list because of its 51% increase in growth over the past three years. This is the company’s fourth consecutive year on the list.

Informz joins the rare company of organizations that have made the list multiple times. Tens of thousands of companies have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, and only a fraction have made the list more than once. Of those companies, only one in ten make the list four times.

“We are honored to be on a list with other companies who, on average, have grown sixfold since 2013,” said Terry Nawrot, COO at Informz. “We are dedicated to the growth of our product, team, and customer success, and it’s clear that our hard work is paying off. I’m incredibly proud of the talented team at Informz and thrilled to be counted among these elite American companies.”

Informz attributes its rapid growth in part to the addition of marketing automation and social media management tools to its suite of solutions. Associations and nonprofits are leveraging these engagement platforms to increase the relevancy and customization of their communications.

Informz shares pedigree with other notable companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names who gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held in October in Palm Desert, California.

To view the complete list of companies awarded this honor, visit http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Informz

Informz is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the association and nonprofit industries. The Informz solution provides customers with the tools and expertise to easily and cost-effectively promote their brands, stay in touch, generate and analyze data about their markets, manage information about their members and constituents, and receive valuable feedback to refine future action. The Informz portfolio of solutions includes email marketing, marketing automation, and social media management. Learn more at http://www.informz.com.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

