Favorability Towards Donald Trump Among Regular Grocery Shoppers By Outlet

TABS Analytics today shared early results from its forthcoming Annual Food and Beverage Consumables Study that showed that some of the strongest support for President Donald Trump comes from online shoppers. Target.com and Walmart.com shoppers, in particular, were more favorable of the President than those who shop at other grocery outlets, including the brick and mortar stores of those retailers.

“Donald Trump has shown an affinity for playing to his base, so, given the support he has from online shoppers, he may want to back off his push on the internet tax issue,” said Dr. Kurt Jetta, CEO and founder of TABS Analytics. “The people that use Amazon and other online platforms for groceries are much more favorable to Trump than the national average.”

The exhibit attached shows the favorability of President Trump by grocery shoppers at each retailer in TABS Analytics’ recent survey of more than 1,000 consumers who visit an outlet 6+ times annually.

The full 5th Annual Food and Beverage Consumables Study will be issued on September 13, 2017, accompanied by a webinar discussing the results. Register for the webinar here.

