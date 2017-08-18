Fund Evaluation Group, LLC (FEG) will host their Investment Forum in Cincinnati Ohio, August 28 – 30, 2017. This year's forum, titled "Carousel of Change: Navigating the Ups and Downs of Market Cycles" will feature leading industry minds providing attendees with insight on how to navigate the market’s cycles and predict potential trends.

“Several factors drive relentless change in today’s business landscape and investment environment,” Scott Harsh, FEG President and CEO, said. “As we host our eighth Forum, we are pleased to offer our clients and guests insights to help navigate the ups and downs of today’s markets, economic outlooks and geopolitical landscape.”

The event will bring top investment industry experts to Cincinnati to discuss a broad range of investment, economic, and philanthropic topics. Featured speakers are as follows:

August 29, 2017 Primary Speakers



The first primary speaker of the forum, Bill Frist, Former U.S Senator and Partner at Cressey and Company, opens with a discussion on “Health and Healthcare: A Surgeon/Senator/Investor’s Look into the Crystal Ball.”

As part of a fireside chat, Lee Raymond, Former Chief Executive Officer of ExxonMobil and independent board director at JP Morgan & Co., will discuss the energy market along with his son, Rob Raymond, Founding Member of RR Advisors, LLC.

Jeffrey Gundlach, Chief Executive Officer of DoubleLine Capital, will cover trends in fixed income and explore the bond market.

J.D. Vance, New York Times Best-Selling Author of Hillbilly Elegy, will speak on the American Dream and his personal experience of how upward mobility really feels.

Sharing his thoughts on “The Death of Value and Other Recent Investment Myths,” Steven Romick, Managing Partner of FPA LLC, closes the Tuesday sessions.

August 30, 2017 Primary Speakers



Beginning the Wednesday sessions, Kyle Bass, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Hayman Capital Management, L.P. will provide insight on emerging markets with his presentation, “A Tale of Two Chinas.”

Closing the FEG 2017 Investment Forum, Robert Arnott, Founder and Chairman of Research Affiliates, will discuss “Data Mining, Performance Chasing and the Quest for Real Returns.”

Harsh will open the conference Tuesday morning and be directly followed by Co-CIO’s Greg Dowling, CFA, CAIA and Alan Lenahan, CFA, CAIA who will share the firm’s Investment Outlook. Wednesday, Head of Institutional Services Becky Wood will welcome guests and then Chief Investment Strategist Michael Oyster will present on “The Carousel of Economic and Market Cyclicality.”

The FEG Investment Forum will hold smaller education breakout sessions on the following topics:



A Guide to Better Governance

Innovative Alternatives in Real Assets

Portfolio Construction: One Size Doesn’t Fit All

The Role of Private Lending in Fixed Income Portfolios

FEG established the Investment Forum following the 2008 financial crisis to provide clients and guests a deeper understanding of the forces that shape financial markets and drive investment results. This year, FEG expects more than 400 clients and guests, most of whom are executives, board members, and investment professionals at nonprofits and corporations nationwide.

FEG’s Investment Forum is limited to company clients and invited guests. A limited number of seats are held for interested investment professionals. To inquire about attending the Forum contact Sarah Wessling at pr(at)feg(dot)com.

###

About Fund Evaluation Group, LLC: Fund Evaluation Group, LLC (FEG) is a leading provider of investment advisory services to endowments, foundations, healthcare organizations, and retirement plans.

FEG services range from hands-on, traditional consulting approach on the one end, to a delegated, fully outsourced approach on the other. Established in 1988, the independently-owned firm has approximately $60 billion in total client assets under advisement. For more information, visit http://www.feg.com.