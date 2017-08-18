Get Out & Explore Chattanooga’s Naturehood this Fall

River Gorge Explorer Cruise

Voted twice as the “Best Town Ever” by Outside magazine, named one of “The 45 Places to Go” in the universe by the New York Times, and listed as one of the “20 Best Mountain Towns in America” by Men’s Journal, Chattanooga proves to be one of the South’s top travel destinations.

Fall in Chattanooga’s Naturehood – the urban core surrounded by easily accessible mountains, rivers, and scenic beauty – is filled with spectacular color displays, outdoor festivals, culinary events, live music and entertainment, Oktoberfest celebrations, and even some thrilling Halloween experiences.

Park the car and easily navigate the compact, safe, and vibrant Downtown District by foot, free electric shuttle, or the bike share system. The majority of events take place downtown making everything easily accessible. Lookout Mountain fun and other popular events and attractions are less than 15 minutes from downtown.

FALL COLOR TOURS

Chattanooga offers many options to see the brilliant changing colors by foot, boat, train, or bike:



BY FOOT – Enjoy miles and miles of breathtaking vistas from Signal Point (the southern terminus of the Cumberland Trail), Raccoon Mountain, Sunset Rock, Lula Lake Land Trust, Prentice Cooper State Park, Point Park, and more.

BY BOAT – Take a cruise into the Tennessee River Gorge where you’ll see nature’s brilliant canvas of fall colors aboard the Tennessee Aquarium’s River Gorge Explorer or the Chattanooga Riverboat Co.’s Southern Belle. Or, try something a bit more unique on the downtown Tennessee River with the Chattanooga Ducks or Chattanooga Cycleboats.

BY TRAIN – Jump on board the Tennessee Valley Railroad or Lookout Mountain Incline Railway for a variety of train rides that take you through the beautiful Tennessee valley or straight up Lookout Mountain.

BY BIKE – Hop on a bike from the Chattanooga Bike Share System and view the beautiful fall foliage along the 13-mile paved Riverwalk that runs parallel to the Tennessee River and through the scenic Bluff View Art District. Bring your mountain bike and explore the trails at Stringer’s Ridge, Enterprise South Nature Park, or many mountain trails.

FESTIVALS, EVENTS, AND LIVE MUSIC

The lower temperatures make being outside much more enjoyable. Fall in Chattanooga is packed with a variety of fun including Wine Over Water Food & Wine Festival, 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival, Chattanooga Oktoberfest, Enchanted MAiZE, Haunted Cavern, WinnepeSPOOKah!, Halloween Eerie Express, Boo in the Zoo, and plenty of live music and entertainment at the Comedy Catch, Revelry Room, Track 29, Tivoli Theater, and at more than 20 restaurants that offer live music on a weekly basis. Don’t miss the inaugural, free, 10-week, Levitt Amp Chattanooga Music Series that kicks off Aug. 24!

PLAN YOUR VISIT

Chattanooga is experienced best when you spend a few days and really take time to enjoy your visit. Many of the accommodations provide special fall, family, or romantic packages that will save you money.

COMING UP…

When Chattanooga transforms itself to ChattaBOOga! in October, it’s not the typical haunted city. Only for the bravest of souls, there’s an intense haunted experience crawling with terrifying creatures, chilling ghost hunts in search of the city’s restless dead, and a haunted trail deep in the woods. For more mild experiences, families can enjoy spooky rides aboard a haunted vintage train, trick-or-treating around zoo animals, Feargrounds with haunted amusement park rides and a Thriller parade, and explore the abilities and behaviors of aquarium creatures that seem even stranger than any legend or myth surrounding them.

Get the full details at Fall in Chattanooga.