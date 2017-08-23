The shamanic journey is an ancient practice and an inherent skill available to all human beings.

LightSong School of 21st Century Shamanism and Energy Medicine (“LightSong”), a Portland, Oregon-based organization dedicated to the cultivation of thriving, interlaced communities of well beings, announced today a book release to help guide readers through the process of conducting a shamanic journey.

The groundbreaking book entitled “Through The Rabbit Hole: Explore and Experience the Shamanic Journey and Energy Medicine,” is written by LightSong’s founder and acclaimed shamanic practitioner and teacher Jan Engels-Smith.

In “Through the Rabbit Hole: Explore and Experience the Shamanic Journey and Energy Medicine,” Engels-Smith encourages readers to think outside the box by developing the right brain function. She explains, “these concepts will awaken your senses and prepare you for your first shamanic journey. Here you will discover non-ordinary reality and learn about your Spirit Allies (Power Animals) and the Universal Laws of being human.” Engels-Smith skillfully guides the reader “through the rabbit hole” by exploring the meaning and definition of the term shaman and the evolution of 21st Century Shamanism where the study of energy, frequency, and vibration can help the student to access information and spiritual support for understanding and dealing with challenges in living life on earth.

“The shamanic journey is an ancient practice and an inherent skill available to all human beings.” commented Ms. Engels-Smith. “The journey is facilitated by basic tools such as the drum, rattle, and song. Exercises are provided to assist you in an experiential journey of discovery. The mechanics of understanding and developing your senses enables communication with the Spirit Realms, prepares you, and sets the stage for your first journey experience.”

More information on "Through the Rabbit Hole", which is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats

