The Lexington Healing Arts Academy (LHAA) has received approval from the Department of Veterans Affairs for the use of GI Bill funds to pay for their Yoga Teacher Training Program. This means that eligible veterans and servicemembers can make use of this benefit as they pursue a career in teaching yoga.

The GI Bill was established to help veterans and servicemembers of the US military further their education. Some students make use of these benefits to acquire new skills and knowledge in order to advance their career within the military, while others prepare to enter a new field when their service comes to an end.

Yoga can be very beneficial to veterans and active duty military personnel, who may experience high levels of stress, be faced with job related physical injuries, and even suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD. Individuals who have turned to yoga for help managing these challenges have reported benefits such as:



reduced stress

improved ability to connect emotionally

improved sleep

an overall feeling of well-being

The Yoga Teacher Training Program at LHAA is Licensed by the State Board of Propriety Education, Accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), and registered with the Yoga Alliance. During the 200 hour program students explore all aspects of yoga: asana (postures), pranayama (breath work), yoga history, philosophy, ethics, yoga of sound, meditation, mindfulness, chakras, ayurveda, precise and safe alignment, business, and vast anatomy knowledge.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our Nation’s veterans,” said LHAA Executive Director Bill Booker. “They have given so much to our country, and benefits such as this are well deserved. Access to this funding can make the transition to a new career much easier, and we are thankful to be able to educate future members of this valuable and growing industry.”

Additional details on the Yoga Teacher Training at LHAA can be found online at lexingtonhealingarts.com/ yoga-teacher-training/