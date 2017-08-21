With the Rebel Aquafin, we wanted to create a watch line that was not only bold and unique in design, but extremely functional and adaptable, to suit the lifestyle of the modern rebel man

Brooklyn, NY - 08/21/2017 - Brooklyn-based watch company Rebel launched a new range of high quality, Swiss-made timepieces on Kickstarter and successfully funded and raised $55,000 in the first 48 hours and have currently raised $70,000. Starting at the super early bird price of $449 (retail value $799), the new AquaFin diver watch from Rebel combines timeless heritage with a modern take on masculine style.

Rebel Time Co. creates bold, premium men’s luxury watches without the hefty price tag. The Aquafin watch is the newest edition to the Rebel Time Co. watch line - a follow up to the successfully crowdfunded Aviator Pilot Watch. Boasting high-end details such as sandblasted stainless steel, water resistant up to 300m/1,000 feet, screwed down crown and case-back, and intricate dial designs - the Aquafin watch is designed with the rebel man in mind.

The Aquafin diver watch is made to last, made from 316L stainless steel and offering high strength, durability and long-lasting visual appearance. The Aquafin design also boasts a domed sapphire crystal front with an anti-reflective coating, and a sapphire crystal back, for a luxury and high-end look.

Watch Features Include:

● Authentically Swiss Made and Limited Edition

● Domed Sapphire Crystal Front with AR Coating and Sapphire Crystal Back

● Water Resistant Up To 300m/1000ft

● High Grade Rubber Strap

● 316L Stainless Steel Case

● 42mm Case Diameter and 13.5 MM Thickness

● Automatic Movement Sellita SW200-1

● 3D Wave Pattern Dial

● Internal Rotating Bezel

● Swiss Superluminova

Rebel Time Co. was founded by Schneur Lakein in 2015 to craft top of the line watches with a bold unique look that won't break the bank, and to bring the watchmaking traditions back into their family.

“With the Rebel Aquafin, we wanted to create a watch line that was not only bold and unique in design, but extremely functional and adaptable, to suit the lifestyle of the modern rebel man,”says Shneur Lakein, founder of Rebel Time Co.

About Rebel Time Company

Defy Yourself - Rebel Time Co, founded in Brooklyn, NY is a design house for timepieces and small goods. Limited in quantities and built with precision, each piece serves the many needs of the modern man.

About Kickstarter

Kickstarter helps artists, musicians, filmmakers, designers, and other creators find the resources and support they need to make their ideas a reality. To date, tens of thousands of creative projects — big and small — have come to life with the support of the Kickstarter community.