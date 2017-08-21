PathSensors: Identifying pathogens at the speed of light We look forward to bringing CANARY technology to the Chinese bio-security market

Baltimore biotech firm, PathSensors, Inc., announced today it has partnered with a leading Chinese bio security firm, to bring its proprietary CANARY pathogen detection technology and high throughput testing solutions to the Chinese market. As part of the relationship, the Chinese firm has purchased an undisclosed number of PathSensors’ Zephyr pathogen detection instruments and will act as a distributor to further spread the technology within China.

The Zephyr allows customers to detect a wide range of toxins, bacteria and other pathogens in minutes, thanks to PathSensors’ CANARY® (Cellular Analysis and Notification of Antigen Risks and Yields) biosensor technology. The Zephyr is ideal for applications such as bio-security, food safety, environmental monitoring, first responders, and plant safety. PathSensors assays can detect pathogens in minutes, at levels of sensitivity far superior to alternative diagnostic technologies.

Ted Olsen, CEO of PathSensors, commented, “China is a leading market for advanced pathogen detection solutions. Our partner has a proven track record in bio security applications and we look forward to working with them to introduce Chinese customers to the benefits of CANARY technology.”

