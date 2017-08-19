The University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine (Penn Dental Medicine) and the Academy for Academic Leadership (AAL), a higher-education consultancy, are partnering to develop an online, asynchronous professional development certificate program. This co-branded initiative, Fundamentals of Clinical Education, is designed for adjunct and transitioning faculty members in dental and dental hygiene education.

Slated for a release in summer 2018, the program will provide faculty calibration and orientation for new adjuncts, part-time instructors, or faculty members. Programming will be comprised of six to nine hours of courses covering the following topics in clinical education: practical tools for teaching dental and dental hygiene students; the current landscape of clinical education, including the importance of diversity and inclusion, and working with different generations; and methods for assessment, feedback, and promoting student development. Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate from Penn Dental Medicine and AAL.

Of the online program, Dr. Denis Kinane, Dean of Penn Dental Medicine, says, “We are honored to be partnering with AAL on this initiative and utilizing our expertise in online dental education for the laudable goals of this professional development program.”

Dr. Karl Haden, AAL President, adds, “We are excited to launch this global resource for dental and dental hygiene education with the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. The convenient, on-demand format of the Fundamentals of Clinical Education will orient new and adjunct faculty to their vital roles and special considerations when teaching in a clinical education environment.”

For more information about the forthcoming program, please contact AAL Vice President Dr. Tobias Rodriguez at trodriguez(at)aalgroup(dot)org.

About the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine:

The mission of Penn Dental Medicine is to educate pre-doctoral and graduate dental students in the highest quality clinical and research environment. Established in 1878, Penn Dental Medicine is a private, ivy-league institution with a history deeply rooted in forging precedents in dental education, research, and patient care. Since its founding, dentistry has been taught in a scientific environment as a specialty of medicine and under the multidisciplinary umbrella of the University of Pennsylvania.

About the Academy for Academic Leadership:

For more than a decade, AAL has been dedicated to advancing people and institutions through professional development and consulting services. Headquartered in Atlanta, AAL provides customized professional development and consulting services for corporate and academic healthcare executives, educators, practitioners, institutions, and associations. AAL activities include leadership development, coaching, strategic planning, accreditation, and curriculum development. Learn more at http://www.AALgroup.org.

###