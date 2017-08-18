2016 Judge’s Choice Champions accept their award for the Crazy Duck Tacos. (L TO R: Troy Stradford and Chef Greg McGowan of Pelican Landing with event founder John Offerdahl and celebrity chef Allen S Our unique brand succeeds by combining football, food and charity into one all-inclusive event that brings the community together to help those in need.

John Offerdahl’s Gridiron Grill-Off Food & Wine Festival presented by the University of Miami Health System, now in its eighth year, is off to an amazing start with the addition of several new restaurants, first-time participating Miami Dolphins legends and event sponsors. Tickets are now on sale for this all-inclusive culinary showcase set for Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater.

“John Offerdahl’s Gridiron Grill-Off has established itself as one of the most significant food and wine festivals in South Florida,” said John Offerdahl, event founder and former Miami Dolphins All-Pro Linebacker. “Our unique brand succeeds by combining football, food and charity into one all-inclusive event that brings the community together to help those in need.”

The ever-popular festival evolves each year to deliver amazing food and fun and this year will be no different with participating new restaurants such as The Pompano Beach House, The Foundry, Sky Thai Sushi, JWB Prime Steak & Seafood at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, The Rusty Hook Tavern, Atlantic Grill at the Atlantic Hotel & Spa and Naked Crab at the B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale.

First-time participating Miami Dolphins legends Woody Bennett, Lorenzo Hampton, Terry Kirby and Twan Russel will mix and mingle with nearly 3,000 event attendees while teaming up with an amazing lineup up of top chefs.

This continuously evolving event welcomes several new sponsors this year, including the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, Macy’s, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and the University of Miami Health System (UHealth) as the 2017 presenting sponsor.

Event attendees will traverse the open-air festival grounds sampling mouthwatering dishes as they go tent to tent meeting and mingling with players and chefs. The delicious culinary creations take center field as each team offers one signature grilled entree paired with premium wines and spirits. The teams will vie for the 2017 Judge’s Choice and Fan Favorite awards. Past award-winning dishes include Crazy Duck Tacos, Coconut Chili Ceviche, Grilled Spanish Octopus, Espresso and Chocolate Crusted Filet Mignon and Bacon & Bleu Rib-eye.

In addition to the free-flowing food and drinks, Grill-Off guests will be immersed in live entertainment, a silent auction, the Tito’s Vodka Tailgate Zone and the cornhole competition in the Toyota Cornhole Stadium and Festival Stage.

“The University of Miami Health System is committed to providing quality healthcare for all and being fully engaged in our community. This event is a perfect tie to our advanced Sports Medicine Institute,” said Thinh Tran, M.D., M.B.A., chief clinical officer and chief operating officer of the University of Miami Health System. “Our team is ready to rally behind this South Florida tradition in support of John and Lynn Offerdahl and all that they do to help “Feed the Needs of Those in Crisis” in our community.”

One hundred percent of event net proceeds will benefit Offerdahl’s Hand-Off Foundation. Advanced ticket sales at a reduced rate are available for $75 for general admission and $115 for VIP now through September 1. VIP tickets grant guests early entry, special access to a full-pour open bar from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. and giveaways while all attendees get to enjoy the unlimited food and beverage samples. To see a complete list of chef and player team pairings and to purchase all-inclusive general admission and VIP admission tickets, visit http://www.gridirongrilloff.com.