What:

One of the biggest challenges mortgage lenders face in today’s climate is how quickly the technology is evolving in our industry. Lenders must make the right decisions on what technology to implement, and when. David Colwell will lead this session featuring representatives from some of the most innovative companies in the industry talking through this issue and soliciting feedback and questions from the attendees.

Who:

David Colwell, LendingQB, is available to discuss trends in mortgage technology at the conference or via phone.

When:

Monday, August 21, 2017

1:40 p.m. CT

The Mortgage Collaborative

Omni Nashville

Nashville, Tenn

About LendingQB

LendingQB is a provider of Lean Lending solutions. The Lean Lending solution consists of a 100 percent web browser-based, end-to-end mortgage loan origination system, best of breed integrations with key industry partners and ‘adoptimization' services that result in faster cycle times and lower costs per loan. For more information, please call 888.285.3912 or visit http://www.lendingqb.com.

