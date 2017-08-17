The 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America includes eight attorneys from the Washington, D.C. office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

This year, more than 360 Greenberg Traurig attorneys from across the firm’s U.S. offices are listed in the publication, with 26 of the firm’s attorneys named “Lawyers of the Year.” For the 11th consecutive year, Greenberg Traurig is top-listed by Best Lawyers for having the highest number of attorneys listed in the 2018 edition.

According to the Best Lawyers website, the attorneys are selected based upon a peer-review process, in an effort to capture a general consensus from leaders in the legal field regarding their peers’ accomplishments and capabilities.

The Washington, D.C. Greenberg Traurig attorneys listed in 2018 Best Lawyers in America are:



Trevor J. Chaplick – Venture Capital Law

Mark G. Davis – Litigation - Patent

William L. Gehrig – Public Finance Law

Rosa S. Jeong – International Trade & Finance Law

Nelson F. Migdal – Leisure & Hospitality Law; Real Estate Law

Kenneth M. Minesinger – Energy Law

Howard L. Nelson – Oil and Gas Law

Andrew Zausner – Government Relations Practice

About Greenberg Traurig’s Washington, D.C. office

Greenberg Traurig’s Washington, D.C. office is home to a multidisciplinary team of lawyers and governmental affairs professionals with strategic experience helping companies of all sizes to navigate the federal government. The office’s work encompasses governmental affairs, federal procurement, global trade and investment, health and FDA business, litigation, government contracts, antitrust, insurance recovery and advisory, energy, telecommunications, real estate, intellectual property, representation of foreign governments, and national defense and homeland security. Greenberg Traurig’s clients range from the federal defense sector to energy, telecommunications, and health care companies, which the firm represents before government agencies, regulatory bodies, Congress, and the courts. The firm’s Washington, D.C. attorneys are also involved in handling a wide range of corporate and finance work for clients in these industries.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.