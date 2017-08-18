Proaura Vitamin C Serum with Astaxanthin Vitamin C Face Serum with Astaxanthin. Natures Most Powerful Antioxidant

Skincare brand Proaura has unveiled a revolutionary new Vitamin C anti-ageing serum which can deliver visible results in just three to four days of application. Containing Astaxanthin, nature’s most powerful antioxidant, the serum is highly effective on dull, tired complexions and adds a youthful glow which is visible after being applied for just a few days.

Antioxidants have been widely praised for their health boosting properties in food, but that’s not where their benefits end. They prevent free radical damage and premature ageing, and AstaXanthin is one of the most powerful antioxidants out there- making it the perfect ingredient for skincare.

Astaxanthin is extracted from a type of marine algae called Haematococcus Microalgae that gives salmon and shellfish (like shrimp) their beautiful pink color.

When applied to the skin there’s a noticeable tightening effect which has been compared by users to “A facelift in a bottle.” It’s absorbed easily, leaves no oily residue and can be applied under moisturiser or make up. Packaged in a pipette bottle inside a luxurious deep red box, it also makes a stylish addition to any dressing table or beauty cabinet.

Astaxanthin has already been proven to be 60 times stronger than Vitamin C*, but as the product is also combined with Hyaluronic Acid and 20% Vitamin C, its effects on the skin are unlike any other beauty serum on the market. The powerful antioxidant protects the skin from free radicals, protecting the dermal layers from signs of ageing and even reducing age spots, freckles and dark circles over time.

The formula also stimulates the production of collagen, which helps reduce wrinkles, fine lines and boosts elasticity. The results: a firmer, plumper and more youthful complexion.



Contains Vitamin C, Astaxanthin & Hyaluronic Acid- the most potent combination of face serum yet

Astaxanthin is 60x more powerful in antioxidants than Vitamin C.

Helps Improves elasticity, a natural anti-wrinkle agent, helps to stimulate continuous production of collagen

Brightens Skin Pigmentation, moisturises deeply and is easily absorbed

Hypoallergenic, paraben-free, fragrance-free

Proaura product development technician Alekasandra Ptak says "We are excited to launch this serum which has been in development for a year. We had heard of Astaxanthin’s significant benefits, and since it has been proven to be one of the strongest, most anti-inflammatory antioxidants available, we decided to develop a serum based around this formulation. We’re delighted with the results.”

Proaura Vitamin C Serum 30ml with Astaxanthin is available online at http://www.proaura.co.uk and retails at £35