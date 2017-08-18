CrossCountry Consulting LLC (CrossCountry), a business advisory firm headquartered in McLean, VA, announced today that it has been named to Sage Intacct’s 2017 President’s Club.

The President’s Club is an annual recognition given by Sage Intacct to an elite group of top-performing channel partners who demonstrated exceptional growth, customer satisfaction and great success in helping clients migrate to Sage Intacct’s cloud ERP solutions.

Over the past year, CrossCountry has received several other recognitions from Sage Intacct, including Salesperson of the Quarter, Partner of the Month as well as the distinction of becoming a Premier Partner. The President’s Club was the latest distinction for CrossCountry and the most prized as it demonstrates the true success of the CrossCountry and Sage Intacct partnership.

“We are extremely honored and excited to be a member of this elite group of distinguished partners,” said CrossCountry’s Technology Advisory Partner, John Hoebler. “We have consistently grown our Partnership with Sage Intacct since it started in 2013, and with this acknowledgement, we will be able to attract and assist even more clients with their migration to the cloud in order to improve their businesses.”

“This recognition is a true testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to provide our clients with great support and satisfaction,” said CrossCountry Associate Director, Megan Smith. “Our collaborative approach in working together with our clients and Sage Intacct has proven to be a great recipe for success to all the parties involved.”

About CrossCountry Consulting

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides customized finance, accounting, HCM, risk, operations and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. We partner with our clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks and enabling future growth. For more information, visit crosscountry-consulting.com.

About Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct is the customer satisfaction leader in cloud ERP software. Bringing cloud computing to finance and accounting, Sage Intacct’s innovative and award-winning applications are the preferred financial applications for AICPA business solutions. In use by more than 11,000 organizations from startups to public companies, Sage Intacct is designed to improve company performance and make finance more productive. The Sage Intacct system includes accounting, cash management, purchasing, vendor management, financial consolidation, subscription billing, contract management, revenue recognition, project accounting, fund accounting, inventory management, and financial reporting applications, all delivered over the Internet via cloud computing. Sage Intacct is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit us.intacct.com.