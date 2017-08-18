“Our continued and rapid growth recognized by the Inc. 5000 exemplifies our commitment to meeting supply chain professionals’ unique needs and enabling them to thrive today and in the future.”

HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today announces it has ranked no. 1,118 in Inc. Magazine’s 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Growing 375 percent over the last three years, HighJump’s ranking stemmed from its ongoing dedication to providing its customers across the globe with the solutions and service needed to stay competitive in today’s increasingly complex supply chain landscape. The company also placed 10th and 11th for Minneapolis and Minnesota companies respectively.

“From technological advances to globalization, this is an exciting time for the supply chain industry,” said Mike Cornell, CEO at HighJump. “Our continued and rapid growth recognized by the Inc. 5000 exemplifies our commitment to meeting supply chain professionals’ unique needs and enabling them to thrive today and in the future.”

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue, is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

HighJump helps supply chain professionals stay agile with adaptable, connected solutions that harness the power of a vast trading partner community to meet consumers’ demands for delivery of goods how and when they expect it. From the warehouse to the storefront, from the desktop to the driver’s cab, HighJump enables companies of all sizes from an array of markets, such as retail, manufacturing, and food/beverage, to achieve new levels of supply chain responsiveness, performance and profitability.

