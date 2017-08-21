Perfect Search Media Honored on the 2017 Inc. 5000 List

"This growth in revenue is a result of the growth in individual team members, company culture, and our organization as a whole."-Ajay Pattani, Founder & CEO

Perfect Search Media is excited to announce that it has joined the 2017 Inc. 5000 community. With a 3-year growth rate of 112%, Perfect Search secured the #2984 spot on the 36th annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Past Inc. 5000 honorees have included Zappos, Microsoft, and Grubhub.

“Over the past few years, Perfect Search has developed a strong team of industry experts, expanded our client portfolio, and established ourselves as the premier search and social agency. We're extremely excited to join other amazing organizations on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Ajay Pattani, Founder & CEO of Perfect Search. “This growth in revenue is a result of the growth in individual team members, company culture, and our organization as a whole. Witnessing this growth has been the most fulfilling aspect of my entrepreneurial journey.”

To make the Inc. 5000 list, companies must be privately-owned, U.S-based, independent organizations that have enjoyed year-over-year growth over three years. Perfect Search is pleased to join Inc’s network of entrepreneurial leaders and cutting-edge organizations. The company’s revenue growth is rooted in their commitment to building personal bonds with clients.

“Perfect Search has been a driving force of our success. They truly understand the importance of strong client relationships,” said Mary Lea Awanohara, Director of Marketing and Communications at Columbia University.

This achievement follows other recognitions Perfect Search has received so far in 2017.

Perfect Search has been named one of Clutch.co’s top digital marketing agencies in Chicago. The company’s design, content, and user experience skills have also received accolades from the dotCOMM awards. Perfect Search received a platinum dotCOMM award for best landing page and a gold dotCOMM award for best infographic.

Joining the Inc. 5000 community isn’t the destination. It’s the beginning of a new chapter in Perfect Search’s journey.

About Perfect Search Media

Perfect Search Media is a full-service search and social agency based in Chicago, Illinois that provides paid search, social media advertising, SEO, conversion rate optimization, design, and content services. Perfect Search specializes in digital marketing for higher education and e-commerce; they work with clients like Columbia University, New York Film Academy, Dylan’s Candy Bar, and Stage Stores. Their emphasis on transparent client relationships, constant testing, and personal and professional growth sets them apart from other agencies. Learn more at perfectsearchmedia.com.