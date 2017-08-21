Women’s Dermatologic Society to Offer Skin Cancer Screenings

Women's Dermatologic Society

Marathon running has surged in popularity in the recent years, with events taking place all over the country.

Outdoor running increases exposure to ultraviolet radiation, a carcinogen that promotes skin cancer. Studies show that marathon runners are at an increased risk of melanoma, and only half may be adequately protecting themselves with proper clothing and sunscreen.

The Women’s Dermatologic Society’s (WDS) award-winning Play Safe in the Sun Program is partnering with both the Disneyland half Marathon taking place in Anaheim, CA, August 31 to September 2, 2017, and Susan G. Komen, to participate at the September 10, 2017, Race for the Cure in New York City’s Central Park.

Service Committee Chair, Dr. Ashley Wysong, and event Co-Chairs Yoon-Soo (Cindy) Bae, MD, and Jeannette Jakus, MD, will join with dozens of local volunteers to provide free skin cancer screenings, sun damage assessments, sun safety education & materials, and complimentary sunscreen samples to all race participants.

In 2016 the Play Safe in the Sun Program with the help of sponsor La Roche-Posay hosted five events throughout the United States passing out over 10,000 sunscreen samples and screening 474 patients.

"Over 5 million skin cancers are diagnosed every year in the United States. Thankfully, many of these can be prevented through the use of safe sun practices! The Women's Dermatologic Society is proud to raise awareness of skin cancer and to promote tools for practicing sun safety and skin cancer prevention," said Dr. Jakus.

Successfully managing exposure to ultraviolet radiation could prevent more than three million cases of skin cancer each year. Our goal is to raise awareness among the running community that prolonged outdoor running requires special attention to sun safety. Early detection saves lives.

“As board certified dermatologists, we hope to educate everyone on the dangers of skin cancer and ways to practice safe sun habits,” stated Dr. Bae.

Event Details:

Event 1: Disneyland Half Marathon

Location: Disneyland Resort

Address: 1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA

Date(s): Thursday, August 31, 2017 – Saturday September 2, 2017

Times: 9am – 9pm

Event 2: Susan G. Komen, Race for the Cure

Location: Central Park, New York City, NY

Address: Event Expo, Located South of the 72nd Street Transverse

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2017

Time: 7:00am- 12:00pm

About the Women’s Dermatologic Society (WDS)

The Women's Dermatologic Society, founded in 1973, is dedicated to helping dermatologists fulfill their greatest potential and assisting them in making a contribution to our specialty and society. To achieve this goal, the Society relies on the active participation of its members, who represent a diverse cross-section of professional sub-specialties.

http://www.womensderm.org

