First Choice Emergency Room

First Choice Emergency Room, the largest network of independent freestanding emergency rooms in the United States, named Dr. Stephen Van Roekel, as the Medical Director of its new Austin—Riverside facility.

“We are pleased to announce Dr. Van Roekel will be the facility Medical Director of our newest Austin location,” said Dr. Ricardo Martinez, Chief Medical Officer of First Choice Emergency Room. “We know he and his team will deliver the highest quality emergency medical care to the Austin Community.”

After graduating from Michigan State University, Dr. Van Roekel received his medical degree from Des Moines University in Iowa. He completed his emergency medicine residency at the University of Louisville School of Medicine in Louisville, Kentucky. Dr. Van Roekel has worked for First Choice Emergency Room since 2009 and currently serves as the Facility Medical Director of First Choice Emergency Room – Austin Arboretum.

All First Choice Emergency Room facilities are open 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. The facilities are staffed exclusively with board-certified physicians and emergency trained registered nurses. First Choice Emergency Room facilities are equipped with a full radiology suite, including CT scanner, Digital X-ray, Ultrasound, as well as on-site laboratories certified by the Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (CLIA) and accredited by the Commission on Office Laboratories Accreditation (COLA).

The Austin-- Riverside facility will be located at 2020 E. Riverside Dr., Austin, Texas 78741. For more information, visit https://fcer.com/locations/austin-map

