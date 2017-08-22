In July, National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) took action to enhance their vendor offering for their member companies - partnering with Validity Screening Solutions (http://www.validityscreening.com) to conduct independent background checks on all potential employees. “This is an opportunity to provide more value to the NCTC and its’ member operators,” said Darren Dupriest, President and CEO of Validity Screening Solutions.

NCTC has over 800-member companies who offer cable, broadband and telephone across the United States. Partnering with Validity offers NCTC members the option to work with an NAPBS accredited provider that is familiar with their unique needs.

“This is just another example of how the NCTC is creating more value for our members. By partnering with Validity, our members will receive exceptional service at a discounted price which ultimately helps the members’ bottom line”, said Dan Buchanan VP of Member Strategy.

About Validity Screening Solutions

Validity Screening Solutions, located in Overland Park, Kansas, provides compliance focused employment screening, drug testing, and hiring technology to organizations who want to hire confidently. Since 1992, Validity has offered a streamlined and cost-effective approach to employment screening by using the latest technology and compliance standards. For more information about Validity Screening Solutions, visit http://www.ValidityScreening.com or call 866.915.0792.

About National Cable Television Cooperation (NCTC)

National Cable Television Cooperation, located in Lenexa, Kansas, works with the best cable and broadband providers while partnering with suppliers and content providers all to keep their goal of driving innovation into their industry. Since 1984, National Cable Television Cooperation (NCTC) has partnered with their members to bring generations of experience working with the people they serve in small and midsized communities while ensuring to always put customers first. For more information about National Cable Television Cooperation (NCTC), visit http://www.nctconline.org or call 913.599.5900.