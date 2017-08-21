88 East 4th Street, NYC Unlike any of our other Manhattan clinics, this location is equipped with an outdoor turf courtyard, for enhanced fitness and agility training.

Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire announces today the opening of a brand new, state-of-the-art clinic in lower Manhattan.

The East Village clinic is a spacious, two-story facility, located at 88 East 4th Street, between First and Second Avenues, in lower Manhattan. Located in a residential but vibrant area, physical therapy services are now easily accessible to East Village residents and commuters.

“We chose to open the East 4th Street location in response to the growing need for high-quality care in New York City, and in doing so we wanted to give our patients even more. Unlike any of our other Manhattan clinics, this location is equipped with an outdoor turf courtyard, for enhanced fitness and agility training,” says George Papadopoulos, Founding Partner and Chief Development Officer at Professional Physical Therapy.

Jaime Quinn, Partner and Area Manager at Professional Physical Therapy in New York City states, “At Professional, we strive to recruit, mentor, and develop clinicians who embody our goal of providing an exceptional patient experience. Natalie Lovitz, the Clinical Director of East 4th Street, formerly of our Sutton Place clinic, fits that description perfectly. Quinn adds, “I am extremely confident that this new patient community is in excellent hands, under Natalie’s care.”

The opening of the East 4th Street clinic marks Professional’s 28th location in the Manhattan/Brooklyn area, spread throughout Lower Manhattan, Midtown East, Midtown West, Upper East Side, Upper West Side, Brooklyn Heights and Marine Park. Through our convenient electronic recordkeeping, patients have the option to be seen at multiple clinics and still follow the same treatment plan.

For more information, and a list of all of Professional Physical Therapy’s locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL PHYSICAL THERAPY

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Uniondale, New York, is a leading provider of physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York metropolitan area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Professional is an award-winning organization, honored as the recipient of the 2016 ADVANCE for Physical Therapy and Rehab Medicine magazine’s annual Practice of the Year award, selected based on clinical expertise and exceptional patient experience. Most recently, Professional has been named among the best workplaces in health care by Fortune Magazine; the only physical therapy company to achieve this honor.

Founded in 1998, Professional Physical Therapy operates 140 outpatient physical and hand therapy centers: 118 are standalone, and 22 are located within other places of business, including Equinox and Blink Fitness Centers. Professional’s New England facilities are operating as ProEx Physical Therapy. The company’s outpatient physical therapy centers provide treatment to patients suffering from musculoskeletal impairments associated with orthopedic and sports injuries and other medical conditions. Professional’s Sports Medicine Department has one of the largest teams of certified athletic trainers in the Northeast, serving schools in Westchester, Long Island, New York City, New Jersey and Massachusetts, and provides per diem coverage for more than 2000 events each year. Professional Physical Therapy also operates a 20,000 square foot sports performance training facility in Garden City, NY, as well as three fitness centers in Stamford, Wilton, CT, and Copiague, NY.

