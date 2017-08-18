We owe our success first and foremost to the strong culture that emanates through all facets of Symmetry.

Symmetry Financial Group was named on Inc. 5000’s 2017 annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Symmetry earned the position of #1022 on Inc. 5000’s 2017 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies.

This marks consecutive years that Symmetry has been recognized on Inc. 5000’s prestigious list, which is an incredible accomplishment. According to Eric Schurenberg, Inc. Media President and Editor in Chief, “One in three have made the list two times.” Symmetry was previously ranked #1360 in 2016.

“We’re honored to be recognized as one of America’s Fastest Growing Companies for the second year in a row by Inc. 5000,” says Symmetry Co-Owner Brandon Ellison. “We owe our success first and foremost to the strong culture that emanates through all facets of Symmetry. Secondly, as a leadership development company, we encourage growth in our agents as they protect families across the nation. Our corporate office staff, agents and network of top rated carriers band together to help our organization expand into additional markets, helping to protect hundreds of families every day.”

This year, Symmetry was also named #14 on Inc. 5000’s List of Top Insurance Companies and ranked #25 on their List of Top NC Companies.

Symmetry Financial Group is a life insurance company headquartered in Asheville, N.C. Symmetry was established with the goal to help protect families and individuals from the unexpected with personalized life insurance coverage. Symmetry agents offer in-person consultations with clients so they can find the best policy to meet their needs. For more information, visit http://www.sfglife.com/.