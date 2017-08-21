Dermatology Physician Assistants from Airelle® Skincare’s research and development team have published their new findings on the efficacy of Airelle® Skincare products. They have discovered the first natural skincare formula to prevent wrinkles from forming. The key ingredient Berrimatrix® is new groundbreaking skincare technology to help stop aging.

Airelle’s Berrimatrix® skincare technology is scientifically proven by the world’s top scientists to help protect from IR radiation. Only Airelle skincare products contain scientifically proven Berrimatrix® technology. Kasey and Katherine’s findings show that the main ingredient in all of Airelle® Skincare’s products, Berrimatrix®, can protect from Infrared-A damage on skin cells. Infrared-A (IRA) from natural sunlight contributes to photoaging which causes wrinkles. Their conclusion shows that the topical application of applying Berrimatrix® found in Airelle® Skincare products can protect the skin against IRA, and help prevent wrinkles from forming.

The Journal of Drugs in Dermatology (JDD) is one of the most well respected, renowned publications in the dermatology industry. Airelle’s Berrimatrix® is the first natural skincare ingredient to be recognized by the JDD. The study titled, “Effect of a blueberry-derived antioxidant matrix on Infrared-A induced gene expression in human dermal fibroblasts” was released in the journal on August 1st.

"This is an exciting time for natural skin care. We are committed to helping people look and feel their best on a daily basis, and if we can do that using natural ingredients, without harsh chemicals in their skin care routine, then that is a huge stride forward in the future of skin care technology. We are excited to be in the forefront of this exciting skin care revolution", said Co-Founder Kasey D'Amato PA-C, MPAP.

"Medical grade skin care and natural skin care are rarely used in the same sentence and we have worked tirelessly to bridge that gap to bring to market a truly scientifically proven skin care that can help protect collagen as well as improve the quality of the skin using powerful antioxidant based natural ingredients. Seeing our hard work being recognized by such an esteemed peer reviewed medical journal like the JDD is so rewarding. We are thrilled to be able to share our research with the world!" said Research and Development Director, Katherine Wilkens PA-C, MPAP.

Airelle® Skincare, LLC is a company that produces high quality natural anti-aging skin care. The Airelle® photoprotective philosophy of skin care is a result of innovative ideas from its two founders; a television First A.D. and his wife, an aesthetic dermatology PA. The two collaborated with leading dermatologists from around the world to develop a modern product line that helps slow the aging process through unique photo protective science. Airelle® has been a top celebrity secret and has been featured by make-up artists on TV’s top shows and feature films. Airelle® Skincare is a living testament to the unique collaboration of Hollywood and science, as well as the founders' passion for helping people protect and beautify their skin. Visit http://www.airelleskin.com.

