Fast rising UK electronic singer-songwriter Salt Ashes aka Veiga Sanchez is excited to share that the second single from her self-titled debut album will be “Wilderness.” The single will follow-up her extraordinary lead track “Save It,” which received rave reviews worldwide from music publications such as Billboard, Record of the Day, and Idolator. The songstress is looking to build on the success of “Save It” with her new single “Wilderness.”

“Wilderness” fits perfectly into “Salt Ashes,” as the album takes listeners on a journey through love, loss, heartbreak, finding and losing yourself. When asked about the meaning behind “Wilderness,” Salt Ashes stated “Wilderness is about only needing love to fulfill you, the kind of love that is crazy, reckless and all consuming. It’s about not holding back and having no regrets.”

Salt Ashes will be releasing a music video for the single, which was directed and filmed by ‘A Rooted & Toma Productions’ in Faro Portugal. “Wilderness” is brought to life with a Bonnie and Clyde inspired video which follows a madly in love couple, played by Veiga Sanchez and Justin Bravo, in their reckless and tumultuous relationship. In order to accurately depict the raw emotions of the troubled couple, the video was filmed on hand held cameras, which exposed imperfections and allowed the relationship to feel as real as possible.

Watch the "Wilderness" Music Video Teaser on YouTube: https://youtu.be/LKsljXvWGlM

“Wilderness” can be found on Salt Ashes eponymous album, which is available for purchase in record stores nationwide, on Amazon, iTunes, Bandcamp, Google Play, and in the Radikal Records web-store. It is also available for streaming on Spotify.

About Radikal Records:

Established in 1990, and based just outside of NYC, Radikal Records is one of the United States’ leading independent record labels. In business for more than 20 years, they are focused on marketing, promoting, and distributing artists – not only to audiences in the USA, but also on a global basis to partners world-wide. Artists included on their roster over the years include: 2 Unlimited, N-Trance, Zombie Nation, ATB, Yello, Scooter, Schiller, Blank & Jones, Cosmic Gate, Sinead O’Connor, Voodoo & Serano, and many others. For more information visit: http://www.radikal.com