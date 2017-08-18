“We’re proud to be selected by CIOReview as one of the world’s most promising contact center solution providers this year.”

DATAMARK, Inc., a global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and contact center services, was featured in the cover story of CIOReview Magazine’s July 2017 contact center technology special edition. DATAMARK was selected for the magazine’s list of the 20 Most Promising Contact Center Technology Solution Providers for 2017.

The cover article, featuring an interview with DATAMARK President Bill Randag, chronicles DATAMARK’s continued expansion into the outsourced contact center space. DATAMARK provides contact center services to clients across a wide variety of sectors, including: inbound customer service for financial, healthcare and retail services, government 311 non-emergency hotlines, customer support for telecommunications companies and marketing fulfillment programs, and over-the-phone language interpretation services.

The digital version of the magazine is available at http://magazine.cioreview.com/magazines/July2017/Contact_Center/

“We’re proud to be selected by CIOReview as one of the world’s most promising contact center solution providers this year,” said Randag. “DATAMARK has been making great strides in the contact center market, and this is thanks to our talented teams of agents, managers, and process-improvement experts who know how to combine people, process, and technology to deliver high-performance contact center solutions for our clients.”

The article highlights DATAMARK’s process-improvement approach to delivering outsourced contact center services. The company has a dedicated team of business process improvement experts known as Business Engineers. The Business Engineering team applies Lean Six Sigma and other process improvement methodologies to clients’ contact center operations to identify and remove non-value-add workflow steps.

On the technology side, DATAMARK’s Business Engineering and contact center teams implement leading software platforms from providers such as Avaya, Cisco, and Vocalcom to deliver high-performance multichannel contact center solutions for clients. DATAMARK uses these systems to create customized real-time service-level dashboards which enable clients to monitor the performance of their outsourced contact centers remotely from desktop and mobile devices. DATAMARK’s contact center teams also use the software platforms to create customized surveys to measure customer satisfaction.

The focus on people, process, and technology helps the company uncover opportunities to reduce clients’ costs and improve customer service delivered by DATAMARK’s contact center agents. The company’s extensive BPO experience offers additional benefits. For example, DATAMARK handles back-office functions such as digital mailroom, document processing, and finance and accounting (F&A) upstream and downstream of the contact center, delivering true end-to-end business process solutions for clients.

The CIOReview article also spotlights DATAMARK’s Transition Methodology for ensuring a seamless transition to an outsourced contact center. For example, DATAMARK accomplished a 30-day transition to operation and management of the 311 non-emergency call center for the City of El Paso, Texas. The seamless transition resulted in improved service levels to El Paso citizens, and is highlighted in a case study available at this link.

Another highlighted strength of DATAMARK is its ability to deliver bilingual (English-Spanish) contact center services. This is thanks to access to a talented workforce in the U.S.-Mexico borderland region, as well as a dedicated recruiting staff focused on finding the right talent for the right contact center services.

Overall, recent years have brought significant growth for DATAMARK in the contact center space, and recent successes point to growing possibilities of exponential expansion in the coming years.

About DATAMARK

DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading business process outsourcing company specializing in high-volume digital mailroom management, document processing/document management, contact center services, and process improvement consulting for Fortune 500 companies and other large enterprises.

Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, DATAMARK employs nearly 2,800 people in its U.S., Mexico, and India facilities. For more information, visit http://www.datamark.net or contact Marketing Manager Martin Rocha at info.datamark.net.